Ida Mae Dash

ORANGEBURG -- Ida Mae Dash, RN (retired), of 292 Treadwell St., transitioned Nov. 18, 2020, at her home.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home. In an effort to protect the familyommunity, adherence to COVID-19 precautions are mandatory while visiting the residence.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.