Idella Faust Parler
FUNERAL HOME
Harrell Funeral Home Inc.
355 St. James Avenue
Springfield, MA

Idella Faust Parler

WILBRAHAM, Mass. -- Idella Faust Parler, 88, died peacefully at home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born in Denmark, South Carolina, to the late Raymond and Lula Mae (Ray) Faust. Idella is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Parler of Wilbraham, Massachusetts; a sister, Rosa Hayes of Bayonne, New Jersey; daughters-in-law, Debra Parler and Son Seah Parler; grandchildren, Tara Gorman, LaDawn Nimmons-Njonjo, LaWanda Nimmons, Adam Nimmons, Robby Field and Lauren Hooker; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral servicess will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Harrell Funeral Home Inc., 355 St. James Ave., Springfield, MA. Visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Park Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Baystate Hospice, BVNAH, Care of Baystate Health Foundation, 280 Chestnut St., Springfield, MA 01119.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Harrell Funeral Home Inc.
355 St. James Avenue, Springfield, MA
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harrell Funeral Home Inc.
355 St. James Avenue, Springfield, MA
Funeral services provided by:
Harrell Funeral Home Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Phyllis Rowan
Family
December 9, 2020
On behalf of Reverend Joe L Banks and Family, we are saddened about the loss of our dear cousin, Sweet Idella. She was such a kind and humble person. She always shared a smile and was a joy to be around. My family and I are so grateful for the many years we spent with Cousin Idella. She will forever have a special place in our hearts. Our prayers and deepest sympathy to Cindy and our family. We would also like to commend Cindy on the outstanding job of caring for her Mom. Blessings!
Reverend Joe L Banks and Family
Family
December 9, 2020
Grandmother I always loved being in your presence. You had such peace, love, and kindness. You were truly a lady of Grace. You were so special. It was easy to love you. You always made sure that our needs were taken care of. You were the perfect example of a Godly life with peace. You prayed for us and talked to us about God. We were so blessed to have you. God truly showed His favor when He gave us you. We will love you forever.
LaDawn Nimmons Njonjo
Family
December 9, 2020
