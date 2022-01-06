Inez Bunch

HOLLY HILL -- Inez Bunch, 87, of Holly Hill, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born Dec. 6, 1934, in Dorchester County, Inez was a daughter of the late John Leon Infinger and Sadie (Huff) Infinger. A lifelong resident of Holly Hill, Inez worked as a seamstress in the sewing rooms in Holly Hill and St. George. She later worked as a cashier for Buddy Myers and Harmon's Service Stations in Holly Hill. Inez will be remembered by her family for her love for baking and cooking; they will fondly remember her pound cakes and for spending time with her family. Inez was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Joel Asbury Bunch; her daughter, Janice Chubb; her son-in-law, Gerald Chubb; her grandson, Travis Wayne Bunch; her great grandson, Jordan Phillips; her sister, Adeline (Johnnie) Risher and her brothers, Bobby, Frankie and Joseph Infinger.

Inez is survived by her daughter, Anna " Libby " Robinson (Donnie) of Holly Hill; her son, Wayne Bunch (Amy) of Boiling Springs,; her grandchildren, Donald " Bunk " Robinson, Clay Chubb (Rebecca), Tara Bunch, Eric Robinson, Tracy Bunch (James), B.J. Robinson (Martha), Casey Hill, Chelsea Cobb (Tim), Chanel Robinson and Scott Phillips; her great-grandchildren, Whitney Robinson (Zac), Ciara Acosta, Devon Robinson, Justin Bunch (Elayna), Skyler Nettles (Sam), Phillip Robinson, Cae'dence Larkins, Eason Hill, MaKaylee Chubb, Jasmine Robinson, Marleigh Petitt, Ryleigh Cobb, Madelyn Cobb, Oakes Hill and Willow Babb; her great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Acosta, Brooks Acosta, Hope Nettles, Braxton Bunch, August Crosby and Zoey Nettles; her sisters and brothers, Betty Bunch (John), Jenny Coker (the late Harmon), John Infinger (Minnie), Johnnette Miles (the late Roger) and Roger Infinger (Sandra); her special friend, Meryl Staller. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the care staff of Agape Hospice, especially Maria, Lillian, Nikki, Millie, Crystal, Julie and Missy.

The family will receive friends at 1111 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill, and the services will be at noon Friday in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Travis Blackwell and the Rev. Dale Phillips officiating. Rite of committal and interment will follow services in the Holly Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Honoring Inez as pallbearers will be Donald " Bunk " Robinson, Clay Chubb, Eric Robinson, B.J. Robinson, Devon Robinson, Phillip Robinson, Eason Hill, Oakes Hill and Tim Cobb.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-3434).