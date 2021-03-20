Menu
Inez West
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

Inez West

ORANGEBURG -- Inez West, 87, of 585 Parlor Road, died March 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 12 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome,com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Prayers, condolences, and deepest sympathy to the West family during their time of bereavement. Rest in Heavenly Peace Cousin Nellie ! Harvey Family,
Dea. John and Denise Harvey
March 23, 2021
My condolences to the family in your time of loss...May God strengthen you always!! From: The Price Family
Quincy Price
March 22, 2021
My condolences to the family during your loss, thanks cuz Nellie for keeping my son Marc Smiley.
Betty Smiley
March 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family, my family God bless you and love you allLou.
Lou West
March 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results