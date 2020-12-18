Isaac Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Isaac Williams, 69, of 1000 Methodist Oaks Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Elder Freddie Johnson is officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

