Isaiah Maple Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Isaiah Maple Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Isaiah Maple Jr., 63, of 538 Rowe St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Dr. Ruth Tate is officiating.

Mr. Maple passed away Friday, Sept. 17, at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

Friends may call the residence, 538 Rowe St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 19 to Sep. 25, 2021.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Unc you received your wings darling, go rest now with my grandmother and your beautiful Mother. Don´t worry about us we´ll be alright. You´ll be missed so much by all of us but we´ll kept you alive in us every day of the year! You celebrated us all and we´ll do the same for you, I promise. We´ll blow your whistle and salute you as you deserve! I luv ya my uncle, my big brother, our DJ and our Iceman, your smile, your laughter, your dancing, your grilling and all that you´ve been in my life will be forever in my heart! Sleep now Unc and rest with God!
Ressie Tate
Family
September 19, 2021
