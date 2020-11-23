Menu
J. C. Hutto

SPRINGFIELD -- Funeral services for J. C. Hutto, 93, of Springfield, will be held at 3 o'clock p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating.

Burial will be in the Springfield Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23rd, at Folk Funeral Home.

Due to the current pandemic and the CDC regulations, social distancing and other guidelines will be in place; facemasks are required.

J. C. passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Born in Orangeburg County, he was a son of the late Julian Hutto and Ruth Harley Hutto Spires. During his younger years, he worked in the cotton mill and he retired after working in logging for many years.

Survivors include his sister, Flossie Davis of Springfield; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Lilia Mae Davis and Christine Bell and a brother Earl Hutto.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St PO Box 367, Williston, SC 29853
Nov
24
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St PO Box 367, Williston, SC 29853
Funeral services provided by:
Folk Funeral Home
