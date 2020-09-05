Jackie Sandifer

BLACKVILLE -- Funeral services for Jacqueline "Jackie" Hutto Sandifer, 72, of Blackville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in the Ghents Branch Baptist Church Family Life Center, with Dr. Andy Sandifer and the Rev. Sunny Mooney officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Family Life Center and on Friday evening Sept. 4, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the home of Scotty and Kitty Sandifer.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brandon Sandifer, Dalton Sandifer, Denver Sandifer, Dillon Sandifer, Duston Sandifer and Trevor Still.

The family has asked that memorials be made to Ghents Branch Baptist Church, 1974 Ghents Branch Road, Denmark, SC 29042. Mrs. Jackie passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Born in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Harry Hutto Sr. and Mae McKenna Stroman and was married to Phillip Larry "Phil" Sandifer. Jackie retired from Ness Motley Law Firm as an Accounting Specialist. She was a lifetime member of Ghents Branch Baptist Church, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for a number of years. Mrs. Jackie was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Phil. She adored her children and grandchildren; she cherished every minute that she got to spend with them.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Phil of the home; her sons, Christopher (Nikki) Sandifer and Scotty (Kitty) Sandifer, both of Blackville; a sister, Yvonne (Kim) Hamilton of Simpsonville; a brother, Harry Hutto Jr. of Columbia; grandchildren, Savanna (Seth) Thompson, Brandon (Ashley) Sandifer, Karaline Ineeda Sandifer (Trevor Still), Paisley Carrigg Gleaton, Denver (Jordan) Sandifer, Dalton Walker Sandifer, Dillon Phillip Sandifer and Duston Paul Sandifer; her great-grandchildren, Mary Gray Sandifer, Rylee June Thompson, Phillip Reed Sandifer, Cooper Scott Sandifer, and Harper Lyn Sandifer.

The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Annie Johnson and Mary Bias.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family. Please visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.