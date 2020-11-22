Menu
Jacob Aubrey Tomlinson

BOWMAN -- Jacob Aubrey Tomlinson, 28, of Bowman, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Jacob was born on Aug. 17, 1992, in Orangeburg, the son of Michael Harry Tomlinson Jr. and Sherry Horger Tomlinson. He was employed by the Food Lion Distribution Center in Elloree as a fork-lift operator. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Jack Horger; great-grandparents, Russell and Lucille Bowles; grandparents, Linda and Arthur Collins, Mike Tomlinson Sr.; uncles, Mike Horger, Richard Horger; aunts, Terry Horger Rowell and Pinkie Horger.

Survivors include his parents, Michael and Sherry Tomlinson; sister, Kelly Nicole Tomlinson; maternal grandmother, Barbara Horger; great-aunt, Fran Tomlinson; aunt, Debbie Stillinger; uncle, Len Horger; aunt and uncle, Tom and Jackie Ingledue; nephew, Rusty and Angela Weeks and an additional number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call the residence of Debbie Stillinger, 219 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg.

Memorials may be made to For the Love of a Paw, 2610 Cleveland St., Elloree, SC 29047.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
It was a great pleasure to have met Jacob and became like one of son's always had much respect and I will always have a special place in heart. Gone but not forgotten. Love always mama Hampton.
Coretha Hampton
November 22, 2020
Sorry for your lost, praying for your family
Ricky padgett
November 22, 2020