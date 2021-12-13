Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacob Harmon Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Jacob Harmon Jr.

ST. MATTHEWS -- Memorial services for Mr. Jacob Harmon Jr., 65, of 601 Dantzler St., St. Matthews, and formerly of 197 Highland Park, Cordova, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Harmon passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Calhoun Convalescent Center, St. Matthews.

There will not be a public viewing.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his wife, Mrs. Hattie Harmon, at (803) 571-0632; his daughter, Ms. Yashica Harmon at (803) 571-0657; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions by wearing your mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences.
Julia Sherman
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results