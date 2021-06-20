Menu
Jacob Preston

Jacob Preston

ORANGEBURG -- Jacob Preston was born in Cameron on Jan. 25, 1942, to the late John T. and Rosa Cummings Preston. Jacob entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Jacob retired from Columbia Farms and returned to Branchville to enjoy the remainder of his retirement. He enjoyed baseball and sitting outside enjoying the beautiful South Carolina weather. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter AME Church, Cameron.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Florella (Daniel) Gardner, New Wilmington, Pa.; brother-in-law, William Fryer of Stratford, Conn.; sister-in-law, Sarah Preston of Stamford; a special niece, Monique (Eddie) Colter, Fairfax, Va.; special nephew, Kermit Preston, St. Matthews; and a host of relatives and friends

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Thomas (Stone)Preston, Roosevelt Preston, John Preston Jr., Mary Fryer and Gracie Reed.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God comfort the Preston family in the lost of Jacob.
Geraldine Glivens-James
Family
June 20, 2021
