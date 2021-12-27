Jacqueline "Jackie" Young Bradham

EUTAWVILLE -- Jacqueline "Jackie" Young Bradham, 85, of Eutawville, died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her home. Jackie was born in Holly Hill, the daughter of the late Lonnie Gerald Young and Annice Poole Young. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Eutawville.

Jackie is survived by daughter, Glee Bradham of Birmingham, Alabama; sons, Lonnie (Linda) Bradham, Gary (Mardee) Bradham, Chuck Bradham of Eutawville, and Dean Bradham of Holly Hill; sisters, Henrietta Howell of St. George, Tennie Stoudenmire of Greenville; niece, Ann Smith of Eutawville; grandchildren, Samantha Bradham, Laura Bradham, Ashton (Destiny) Bradham, Christopher Bradham, and Jason Bradham; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Bradham; grandson, Richie Willis; sisters, Muriel Dantzler and Velma Griffin; brothers, Billy Young, Broadus Young, and Everett Young.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Avinger Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Eutawville Cemetery, 12340 Old Number Six Hwy., Eutawville.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Eutawville, PO Box 484, Eutawville, SC 29048.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.