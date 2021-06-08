Menu
Jake Wilson Dempsey Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC

Jake Wilson Dempsey Sr.

HOLLY HILL -- Jake Wilson Dempsey Sr., 88, of Holly Hill, beloved companion of Pat Brown, passed away on June 7, 2021, at Roper Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Road Summerville, SC 29483.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital at www.st.jude.org or First Baptist Church of Holly Hill, 8455 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059.

Jake was born on Nov. 19, 1932, in Bamberg County, SC, son of the late Heyward C. Sr. and Thelma Hiott Dempsey. He managed the W. Ashley NAPA Auto Parts Store for 20 years. He retired after 19 years from Alcoa. He enjoyed gardening, painting and woodworking. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He had been a mason since 1961 with the Eatawin 95 lodge. Jake was a member of First Baptist Church of Holly Hill. He always had sand in his shoes and enjoyed shagging on the beach.

Survivors in addition to his companion Pat are five children, Rodney J. Dempsey (Faye) of Monroe, Tennessee, Wendy Young (Buzzy) of Summerville, Jake Dempsey Jr. of Holly Hill, Troy K. Dempsey (Susan) of Midland, North Carolina, and Dawn Bilton (Michael) of Holly Hill; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Dempsey; and Pat's two sons and her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Shirley Ann Kelly Dempsey; his parents; and two sisters and four brothers.

A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.

Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main St., Summerville, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S, Summerville, SC
Jun
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel
303 S, Summerville, SC
Funeral services provided by:
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of an ol' friend passing...always had good times , either at the work site, Alcoa or playing cards. Truly a great friend.
George Gregorich
Work
June 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for comfort during this time.
Roxanne Peagler Breland
Other
June 11, 2021
Rest in peace Jake, still remember the great times we had at the lake.
Richard Warren
June 9, 2021
Mr. Dempsey was a wonderful man and will truly be missed. Prayers lifted for the family during this difficult time.
Debbie White
June 8, 2021
