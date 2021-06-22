Menu
James Elton "Jimmy" Black Jr.
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
James 'Jimmy' Elton Black Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- James "Jimmy" Elton Black Jr., 55, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jimmy was born Nov. 5, 1965 in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late James E. Black Sr. and Carolyn Spires Black. He enjoyed watching the Star Wars movies and NASCAR. He was predeceased by his father; his grandparents; and a "special sister," Lynda Michele Morris.

Survivors include his daughter, Gabrielle E. Black; mother, Carolyn Black; sister, Melissa Black; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, CNA and environmental staff of 4 West at the Regional Medical Center for their love and support during this time.

Memorials may be made to Memorial Church of the Nazarene, 569 Berry St., Orangeburg.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
My sympathy and love goes out to Gabbi his daughter,Carolyn Black his mom, and His sister Melissa Black.Billy and I send our deepest sympathy´s and prayers to all his family.
Peggy Williams
Friend
June 23, 2021
