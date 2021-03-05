Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Isaac "Puddin" Bolden Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Glover's Funeral Home
2562 Charleston Hwy
Orangeburg, SC

James Isaac 'Puddin' Bolden Jr.

COLUMBIA -- James Isaac "Puddin" Bolden Jr., 67, of 2522 Barhamville Road, died Jan. 23, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center after an extended illness.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Calvary Church, Cope.

Mr. Bolden entered into eternal rest at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care in Lexington. He was the first born of James Isaac Bolden Sr. and Helen Jones Bolden.

James attended public schools in Washington, D.C. and Orangeburg. Also, he served in the U. S. Marines.

James had a multitude of talents. He was an artist, comedian, fisherman and loved jazz music.

He is preceded in death both parents James I. Bolden Sr. and Helen Jones Bolden; brother, Gregory B. Bolden; and sister, Karen Faye Bolden.

He is survived by Linda B. Piernas, Sherel C. Bolden, Zachary C. Bolden Sr., Lana B. Jones, Lena B. Brown, Geraldine B. Manning and (LaBrenda J. Shepherd and Deborah T. White); also, his last living uncle, Clay C. Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Church
Cope, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Glover's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Glover's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Sherel C Bolden
March 12, 2021
Sherel C Bolden
March 12, 2021
Sherel C Bolden
March 12, 2021
Sherel C Bolden
March 12, 2021
Thanks to the family that joined together for the "Cremation and Headstone Ceremony" and the (3) sisters that wasn't able to attend but were there in the spirit. God Bless You All!
Sherel C Bolden
March 12, 2021
Condolences to our classmate, Zachary on the loss of your brother. May the Lord give you and your family comfort and peace during g this difficult time.
Janet & John Fields
March 6, 2021
My prayers are with you all.
Rose Brooks
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results