James Isaac 'Puddin' Bolden Jr.

COLUMBIA -- James Isaac "Puddin" Bolden Jr., 67, of 2522 Barhamville Road, died Jan. 23, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center after an extended illness.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Calvary Church, Cope.

Mr. Bolden entered into eternal rest at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care in Lexington. He was the first born of James Isaac Bolden Sr. and Helen Jones Bolden.

James attended public schools in Washington, D.C. and Orangeburg. Also, he served in the U. S. Marines.

James had a multitude of talents. He was an artist, comedian, fisherman and loved jazz music.

He is preceded in death both parents James I. Bolden Sr. and Helen Jones Bolden; brother, Gregory B. Bolden; and sister, Karen Faye Bolden.

He is survived by Linda B. Piernas, Sherel C. Bolden, Zachary C. Bolden Sr., Lana B. Jones, Lena B. Brown, Geraldine B. Manning and (LaBrenda J. Shepherd and Deborah T. White); also, his last living uncle, Clay C. Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.