Uncle James, we thank God for you and the love that you had for your family and friends. We will always love you knowing that you have joined our ancestors who continue to watch over us.
Calvin Billy , Sandy, Nikki & Addy
March 30, 2021
Uncle James, oh the wonderful times we have shared over the years. The good times that made us laugh most definitely outweigh the bad. It hurts us beyond words to see you go, however we find comfort in knowing the you are resting and at peace. You lived, you LOVED, and brought joy into the lives of many... we love you much.. Sleep well.
Earline, Stephon, and Charles
March 28, 2021
James was a beloved Cousin. He was a wonderful Encourager with a positive Spirit. Fun to be around and willing to help whenever needed. He is much loved and will be dearly missed. Praying for our Family
Gloria Johnson Smitherman
March 27, 2021
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. RIP Uncle James. Love and Blessings to our beautiful family!
Harriett Haigler
March 27, 2021
Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us everyday. Unseen unheard but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear.
R.I.P Uncle James
Harriett Haigler
March 27, 2021
Oh man, the stories are endless (video and pics to back it up)! I love my uncle and he will he missed. Your sister, nieces and nephews, and many cousins will carry on your legacy. RIP James Linden Bonaparte.
Joan Rawls
March 27, 2021
Uncle James, was a very special uncle. He loved life and he loved his family. He lived his life in the way that he chose-refusing to settle for less. We will always cherish the memories of times we shared. Let´s keep his memory alive with smiles, laughter and love. RIP
Tuley, Manny, Telly, & Clay
March 26, 2021
I didn´t get to spend a lot of time with my Uncle James, but when I did, it was always a good time. He kept us laughing and smiling. I never saw him in a bad mood or with a negative spirit. Rest in Uncle James. We love you!
Visha Chatman
March 26, 2021
Though we will miss you, we will have a seat reserved for you whenever the family gets together. We will never forget you. May you RIP!
Remember, when you get your seat in Heaven, don't forget to save seats for the rest of the family.
We will always LOVE you
Horace & Alexx
Horace Bonaparte
March 26, 2021
Uncle James was a smooth operator! He was SOOO COOL & to watch him, so call dance... FUN NEE!! Join the angels with your sisters & continue to DANCE! I LOVE YOU UNC RIP
Cynthia Thorne
March 26, 2021
What can I say about my Uncle James!!!! What a firecracker!!! He was ALWAYS the life of the party and the cool Uncle that was spoiled by his LOVING sisters. He could always be seen dancing and singing, and smiling and I know he´s doing just that now. He served our country and he served his family with his contagious energy. I can hear him now laughing and smiling saying "Aaawwwright aaawwwright!" LOL I´m going to miss you Uncle James but I´m so thankful that you are free now and have no more pain and suffering. You fought a good fight, you ran your race, and your work is done! Well done! Sending the love of Jesus, prayer, and comfort to my loving family all across the world. May God comfort us all during this time and may we all choose joy. Love yall!