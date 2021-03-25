What can I say about my Uncle James!!!! What a firecracker!!! He was ALWAYS the life of the party and the cool Uncle that was spoiled by his LOVING sisters. He could always be seen dancing and singing, and smiling and I know he´s doing just that now. He served our country and he served his family with his contagious energy. I can hear him now laughing and smiling saying "Aaawwwright aaawwwright!" LOL I´m going to miss you Uncle James but I´m so thankful that you are free now and have no more pain and suffering. You fought a good fight, you ran your race, and your work is done! Well done! Sending the love of Jesus, prayer, and comfort to my loving family all across the world. May God comfort us all during this time and may we all choose joy. Love yall!

Nikki St. Germain (formerly Merritt) March 26, 2021