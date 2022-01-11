Menu
James Green
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

James Green

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Green, 66, of 407 Clarendon St., Orangeburg, will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. Pastor Herman Prince is officiating.

Mr. Green passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

His wife, Lula Green, will receive visitors at the home of their daughter, Lakisha Green, 580 Gue St., Orangeburg, between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please follow all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 Entries
Prayers and deepest sympathy to the family from the Edisto High School Class of 1974.
Marvin Kennerly
School
January 12, 2022
My condolences to you and your family.
Lou west
Friend
January 12, 2022
