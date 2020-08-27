James Harvey Chavis

ORANGEBURG -- James Harvey Chavis, Sr., 85, of Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in the Trinity United Methodist Church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced.

Mr. Chavis was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late Tommy Lee and Leila Ruth Wingard Chavis.

Survivors include a daughter, Wanda (Bubba) Sturkie; a son, Mark (Camilla) Chavis; sisters, Mary Ruth Jeffcoat and Leitha Sturkie; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sons, James Harvey Chavis Jr. and Warren Russell Chavis; and a daughter, Donna Lynn Chavis.

