Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. Hickson
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

James E. Hickson

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. James E. Hickson, 82, of 2648 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Hickson passed away Friday, Sept. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.