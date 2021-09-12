James E. Hickson

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. James E. Hickson, 82, of 2648 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk is officiating.

Mr. Hickson passed away Friday, Sept. 10, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.

