James B. Hiers
ABOUT
Dreher High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cooner Funeral Home
287 McGee St.
Bamberg, SC

James B. Hiers

BAMBERG -- James B. Hiers, former Bamberg County Clerk of Court, entered eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his residence in Bamberg surrounded by his family.

Bamberg County officials noted on their website that "He was elected Clerk of Court in

November of 1988 and that 'Pedie' as he was commonly known, was the oldest serving clerk

in South Carolina when he retired in 2021. Because of his dedication, professionalism and

business acumen, he became a friend and mentor to countless judges, lawyers, solicitors, court

reporters, abstractors, and county residents. Bamberg County is a better place because of the

life and service of Pedie Hiers."

He was born in Walterboro in 1932 and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He

was a member and a deacon of First Baptist Church of Bamberg.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Gerry Ray Hiers; his four sons, James B. Hiers Jr. (Martine), Shannon H. Hiers, John M. Hiers (the late Laura Wells Hiers) and Daniel R. Hiers (Liz); five grandchildren, Laura Ames Pendergraft, Hart Hiers, McIver Hiers, Headen Hiers and Henry Hiers; and many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on the family farm in Bamberg at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church of Bamberg, 11823

Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
the family farm in Bamberg
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Cooner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Daniel & Family, Thinking of you...Please accept our sincere condolences on the passing of your father! We pray your memories will comfort you at this difficult time. From Everyone at Herrington Equipment
Leah Herrington
Other
January 19, 2022
The Morgan Family
January 12, 2022
Thinking about you Buddy! Have wanted to reach out to you ever since Laura passed but did not have your contact information..... I lost Cathy shortly after your loss also due to cancer. Sympathies to you and your family! Shep
Shep Griffith
Other
January 12, 2022
As the oldest of "the cousins", Pedie always treated us like his little sisters and brothers and his presence was sure to end up in laughter and telling of tall tales. Being a good son of South Carolina, his speech dripped like honey from his mouth and he epitomized the true southern gentleman with his grace and fine manners. He taught all of us what a committed marriage looked like and he treated Geri with such love and devotion even after more than 60 years of marriage. We are all blessed to have had Pedie in our lives for so many years and I rejoice in his life and the legacy he leaves behind. God bless all the Hiers family as you mourn his death. Peace and blessings, Dotsi
Dotsi Morgan Hoffman
Family
January 11, 2022
Rest In Peace Mr.Pedie. You will be greatly missed.
Earnestine Cochran
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results