James B. Hiers

BAMBERG -- James B. Hiers, former Bamberg County Clerk of Court, entered eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his residence in Bamberg surrounded by his family.

Bamberg County officials noted on their website that "He was elected Clerk of Court in

November of 1988 and that 'Pedie' as he was commonly known, was the oldest serving clerk

in South Carolina when he retired in 2021. Because of his dedication, professionalism and

business acumen, he became a friend and mentor to countless judges, lawyers, solicitors, court

reporters, abstractors, and county residents. Bamberg County is a better place because of the

life and service of Pedie Hiers."

He was born in Walterboro in 1932 and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina. He

was a member and a deacon of First Baptist Church of Bamberg.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Gerry Ray Hiers; his four sons, James B. Hiers Jr. (Martine), Shannon H. Hiers, John M. Hiers (the late Laura Wells Hiers) and Daniel R. Hiers (Liz); five grandchildren, Laura Ames Pendergraft, Hart Hiers, McIver Hiers, Headen Hiers and Henry Hiers; and many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on the family farm in Bamberg at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church of Bamberg, 11823

Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003.