James Jackson

BEECH ISLAND -- James Jackson, son of the late Rev. Leroy Jackson and Farie Bell Scott Jackson, was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Aiken County. He departed this life Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

James at an early age accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and joined Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Aiken. He was a deacon, a member of the Senior Choir, Trustee Board, Masonic Order, Cemetery Committee and Sunday school teacher.

James was united in holy matrimony to Marguerite Williams Jackson of Trenton until his departure. To this union, four children were born: Farie Tina Jackson, James Hiram Jackson Sr. (Vanessa, James Jr.), Dion Bouvier Jackson and Shannon MaLeah Jackson (James Jr., Jai'Lyn); two great-grandchildren, Zyhir Ballard and Brayden Jackson; siblings, Eartha Mae Jackson Corbitt (the late John Corbitt), Leo Jackson Sr. (A. Lois Hightower Jackson), Lillie Mae Jackson Nance (the late Robert Nance Sr.), the late Margret Jackson Dunn (Leroy Dunn Sr.), the late Rutha Bell Jackson, the late Bill Jackson and the late Anderson Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at Jackson-Brooks Chapel, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 130 Independent Blvd., Aiken.