Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Jackson
FUNERAL HOME
Jackson-Brooks Chapel
606 Main St.
New Ellenton, SC

James Jackson

BEECH ISLAND -- James Jackson, son of the late Rev. Leroy Jackson and Farie Bell Scott Jackson, was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Aiken County. He departed this life Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

James at an early age accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and joined Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Aiken. He was a deacon, a member of the Senior Choir, Trustee Board, Masonic Order, Cemetery Committee and Sunday school teacher.

James was united in holy matrimony to Marguerite Williams Jackson of Trenton until his departure. To this union, four children were born: Farie Tina Jackson, James Hiram Jackson Sr. (Vanessa, James Jr.), Dion Bouvier Jackson and Shannon MaLeah Jackson (James Jr., Jai'Lyn); two great-grandchildren, Zyhir Ballard and Brayden Jackson; siblings, Eartha Mae Jackson Corbitt (the late John Corbitt), Leo Jackson Sr. (A. Lois Hightower Jackson), Lillie Mae Jackson Nance (the late Robert Nance Sr.), the late Margret Jackson Dunn (Leroy Dunn Sr.), the late Rutha Bell Jackson, the late Bill Jackson and the late Anderson Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at Jackson-Brooks Chapel, 606 Main St., New Ellenton, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 130 Independent Blvd., Aiken.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jackson-Brooks Chapel
606 Main St., New Ellenton, SC
Oct
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
130 Independent Blvd., Aiken, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Jackson-Brooks Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jackson-Brooks Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
No one is ever prepared for the loss of a parent no matter what the circumstances are. We hope you find some comfort knowing that part of your father still lives through you. You and your family are in our prayers.
Norris & Brenda Dicks
September 30, 2021
I, was sadden to hear of cousin James passing. I'll always remember his beautiful smile and his eyes. When he spoke to you, he looked at you, that smile and those eyes, made you smile. Someone wrote: " When we leave this earth the love that we've given and received remains behind to light the lives of those we touched". Treasure the memories of your love one and he'll always be just a thought away. God Bless !!
Lisa Jones Smith
Family
September 30, 2021
May GOD give you all comfort and peace during your sorrow. I will never forget the meeting at Kroger´s parking lot. We were just hugging and laughing. I had not seen them for awhile. They looked so good. He was Special and had such a beautiful smile. Oh, can´t forget "Good Looking "!!
Jean Mance Mosley
Family
September 30, 2021
We pray for the Jackson family that the Lord will provide you comfort and peace as you celebrate the wonderful life of James Jackson and deal with the loss of Him. May the Lord provide you everything you need as you walk through this challenge. Love and Blessings to you Lenny and Esther Wright Jacksonville, Florida
Lenny and Esther Wright
Family
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results