James Clarence "JC" Jennings
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

James Clarence 'JC' Jennings

COPE -- James Clarence "JC" Jennings, 44, of Cope, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks are required.

"JC" was born on July 22, 1977, in Bamberg, the son of William "Jimmy" Jennings and Betty Jackson Jennings. He was a member of the APA and shot pool on the Diamond Cutters and the Pool Hall Junkies teams. "JC" enjoyed drawing and was an amazing artist.

Survivors include his parents, William "Jimmy" and Betty Jennings; sister, Katie Croft (Joey); brother, Barry Jennings (Celeste); nephews, Mark Barnes (Christy), Joey Croft Jr.; niece, Makayla Jennings; great-niece, AnneMarie Barnes, also lovingly called "Chicken Foot" by "JC"; special cousins, Teresa Foxworth (Tina), April Legree (William), Janice Ulmer (Ronnie); special friends, D.J. Kopp, Phillip Crosby, Bryan Barry and Anthony Vaughan.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
