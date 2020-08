Rev. James K. Tucker

COPE -- The Rev. James K. Tucker was born October 17, 1946, in Cope. He passed away Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.

Rev. Tucker pastored Union Chapel Baptist Church in Jamison.

He leaves to cherish his fond memory his daughter, Kesha Tucker; his son, Terrance Tucker; three sisters, Verneather Sistrunk, Sandra Odom and Sandra Colter; three grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.