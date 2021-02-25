Menu
James "Bob" Layden
FUNERAL HOME
Folk Funeral Home
170 Elko St
Williston, SC

James 'Bob' Layden

BAMBERG -- Graveside funeral services for James Edward "Bob" Layden, 91, of Bamberg, were held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Layden Family Cemetery, Bamberg, with the Rev. Joe Copeland officiating.

Mr. Layden passed away Sunday, Feb. 21.

Born in Perquimans County, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Sidney Thomas Layden Sr. and Hettie Nixon Layden and was married to the late Bernice Harrell Layden for 69 years. He graduated from North Carolina State with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and received his master's from Grand Canyon College in Phoenix. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church and retired from Savannah River Plant as a chemical engineer. Mr. Layden was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his daughter, Jamie L. (Jeff) Brown of Bamberg; grandchildren Jennifer (Scott) Richards, Jordan Brown and his fiancée Kaitlyn Sheppard, John (Sarah) Brown, Nathanael Brown, Susanna Brown and Samuel Brown; great-grandson Logan Brown; and a nephew, James Richard Layden.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Sidney Thomas Layden Jr.

Folk Funeral Home, Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Visit our online registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Feb. 25, 2021.
He was a wonderful man all around. A true southern Gentleman in every sense of the word.
May God hold you close in this time, and ease your pain.
Our sincere condolences.
Lorenzen
Friend
February 27, 2021
