James O. Prezzy

HOLLY HILL -- Mr. James O. Prezzy, 81, of 121 Haggerty St., Holly Hill, passed away.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday at Refuge Temple, 8914 Old State Road, Holly Hill.

Visitation will be held Monday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home in Holly Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.shulermarshall funeralhome.com. Please follow COVID-19 Protocol during visitation and graveside services.