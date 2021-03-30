James Albert Proctor

EUGENE, Ore -- James Albert Proctor died Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 88, at his home with his wife and family by his side.

James leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Carol and his three children, daughter Deborah (Proctor) Williams (husband Jeff), daughter Melanie (Proctor) Clem (husband Anthony), and son Richard Proctor. James also has seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a brother, Andrew O. Jensen Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, a step-father, two brothers, two sisters (twins) and his first grandson, Chad Alan France.

James was buried with military honors in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon on March 3. A celebration of his life will be held Aug. 28.

James was born in Hogkins, South Carolina, to Wilbur Proctor Sr. and Janie (Watford) Proctor. He was the grandson to Samuel A. Watford, property owner and local merchant, and Elizabeth (Williamson) Watford, nephew to Lewis Watford, deceased; Callie Watford, deceased; Carrie McIntyre, deceased and cousin to Sandra Hagler, who still resides in Orangeburg.

James and his family left Orangeburg for Forest City, North Carolina, where his father's family lived. James' parents later divorced. James and his mother moved to Arkansas where she met his stepfather, Andrew O. Jensen Sr. The family then moved to the Eugene, Ore., area, where they made their home.

James joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After the Navy, he became an engineer and radio announcer for KASH radio station of Eugene in the late 1950's and early '60s while also working for the Southern Pacific Railroad. After 43 years with Southern Pacific, working in many capacities, he retired as chief clerk.

Donations in his memory may be given to University of Oregon Athletics.