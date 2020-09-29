Menu
James Rogers "Mann" Davis Jr.

James Rogers 'Mann' Davis Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Rogers "Mann" Davis Jr., 30, of 126 Melvin Road, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at MUSC Medical Center, Charleston.

Arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence, but you may reach Mr. James and Mrs. Barbara Davis at 803-707-0648 or 803-707-8547 or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
