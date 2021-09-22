Menu
James Alvin "Jim" Rozier Sr.
Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home - Hampton
300 Mulberry Street
West Hampton, SC

James Alvin 'Jim' Rozier Sr.

HAMPTON -- Mr. James Alvin "Jim" Rozier Sr., 67, of Brookwood Drive near Hampton, died early Sunday morning, Sept. 19, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Rozier was born May 23, 1954, in Orangeburg, a son of the late Alvin Wilcox Rozier Jr. and Sarah Jones Rozier. He worked in rigging, where he was a crane supervisor at Savannah River Plant, retiring after 36 years of service. He was a member of Ghents Branch Baptist Church and attended Varnville First Baptist Church. He was a Mason and a member of Blackville Masonic Lodge.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Marie Moseley Rozier of Hampton; daughters Cindi R. Williams and husband Wayne of Orangeburg, Heather Rozier of Cordova, Courtney Ginn of Hampton and Lindsey Ginn of Hampton; son Jayme Rozier and wife Deirdre of Kathleen, Georgia; brother Todd Rozier of Denver; grandchildren Dreyton Rozier (Savannah Shuler), Kaitlyn Williams, Trey Williams, Zak Rozier, Chloe Rozier, Rex Rozier, Emma Ginn and Harlen Rozier; and a great-grandchild Raeliegh Rozier. Mr. Rozier was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and John Rozier.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Varnville First Baptist Church Family Life Center, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Tommy Kelly, with burial in Hickory Grove Cemetery with Masonic rites.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, located at 300 Mulberry St. W in Hampton.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Varnville First Baptist Church Family Life Center
SC
Sep
22
Burial
Hickory Grove Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home - Hampton
I am sorry for the lose of your LOVE one. I just saw this today,I knew the family.GOD BLESS
Margaret S Phillips
Friend
September 26, 2021
