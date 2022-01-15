Menu
James "Jimmy" Segar
FUNERAL HOME
Ling Funeral Home
5580 Memorial Blvd
Saint George, SC

James 'Jimmy' Segar

STsServices for Mr. James "Jimmy" Segar, 91, of 301 Bishopville Road, St. George, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Shady Grove Family Life Center, Charleston Highway, St. George, with the Rev. Jerry Harrison and the Rev. Leonard Huggins Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in the Britt Cemetery, located in the Texas community.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Ling Funeral Home of St. George.

We ask for continued prayers for the Segar family.

All CDC protocols will be observed.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Shady Grove Family Life Center
Charleston Highway, St. George, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Ling Funeral Home
