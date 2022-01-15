Menu
James Wesley Sharperson Jr.
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC

James Wesley Sharperson Jr.

COLUMBIA -- James Wesley Sharperson Jr., 74, of Columbia, passed away Jan. 9, 2022, peacefully in his home.

James was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Orangeburg, the second of four sons, to the late James Wesley Sharperson Sr. and the late Georgia Ethel Baxter Sharperson.

Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home, 4645 Hard Scrabble Road, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the chapel of Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home in Columbia, with burial to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery at Fort Jackson.

visit https:/kornegayandmoseley.com/obituaryames-SharpersonJr


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road, Columbia, SC
Jan
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road, Columbia, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our Prayers go out to the Sharperson Family. We will miss God's Soldier and His Love for the Ministry.
First Community Baptist Church Sr.Usher Board
January 22, 2022
So sorry to hear of James passing. Our deepest condolences and sympathy to Mary, Sandra and family. Will never forget our cruises with him, Horizon Travel. We visited Hawaii, Caribbean Islands, Nova Scotia, and the remarkable Panama Canal. Photo below in Hawaii in 2000. He made sure everything was taken care of. Best trips ever. Missed him and Mary when they moved South. Rest In Peace my friend.
Valerie Nichols & family; Lisa Peterson
Friend
January 21, 2022
MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY. MRS. MARY, SANDRA, & JOHN. YOU ALL ARE IN MY PRAYERS.
CARLA JOHNSON (WH. PLS. NY)
January 18, 2022
It pains me to hear of the passing of my class mate! Had not seen him in such a long time. My condolence and deep sorrow to the family. May God bless you all with his mercy and grace!
James Wolfe
January 18, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you all through this time and grief. My deepest condolences to Jackie, Sandra and especially to Mary. James will be missed. We will all see him and our loved ones gone ahead in the afterlife. Morlyn, White Plains, NY
Morlyn McKenzie
Other
January 18, 2022
My deepest condolences goes out to Jackie, Sandra and especially to Mary. Be strong, keep the faith. James always smiling and will be greatly missed. RIP. We will all see him and other loved ones in the afterlife.
Morlyn McKenzie, White Plains, NY
Other
January 18, 2022
Kenneth, Carolyn, Katrina and Jemal extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family. Our prayers go out to you during this most difficult time. James was a beautiful friend and neighbor. He will be greatly missed. R.I.P. Kenneth and Carolyn White Katrina and Jemal Mosley White Plains, NY
Kenneth and Carolyn White, White Plains, NY
Friend
January 17, 2022
Hotep Protective Services
January 17, 2022
We want to express our Condolences and Heartfelt Sympathy. Our prayers go out to the Family. Our Brother was an intricate part of our ministry and will always be in our hearts.
Westchester Assembly Marshall's
Friend
January 16, 2022
Mr. Sharperson was the Best!!! Always a friendly smile and kind word. You will always be in our hearts. Love and condolences to Nana Mary and the family.
Nikki J Rose
Friend
January 16, 2022
Our hearts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. May God´s blessings surround you as you keep his legacy alive. Member of SCCVG
Jeri Carter
Other
January 16, 2022
On behalf of us all please accept our Deepest Condolences and Prayers. Our Brother in Christ was an intricate part of our Ministry. He will be Greatly missed. David Montague Chairmen Stephen Doyle Secretary
Westchester Assembly Marshall's
January 16, 2022
May GOD Bless and Comfort Your Family at This Difficult Time.
Ronald and Gloria Kirkland
School
January 16, 2022
My family and I offer our sincere condolences. James was such a beautiful spirit. May God strengthen and keep you all during this difficult time.
JoAnn Gardner Moorer
Friend
January 16, 2022
May GOD BLESS YOU with a Peaceful Heart. Our Prayers will continue for you and the family.
Stephen and Wanda Doyle
Friend
January 16, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sarah P Herring Norwalk Ct
Friend
January 15, 2022
The Wilkinson High School Class of 1967, Orangeburg, SC extends our sincere condolences to the family of our dear classmate, James who will be missed. Trust in God for the fulfillment of the void. He is the our great Shepherd. Class of 1967-WHS.
Shirley B. Caldwell
School
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 17 of 17 results