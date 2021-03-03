James 'Jim' Harvey Spears

ORANGEBURG -- James "Jim" Harvey Spears, 67, of Orangeburg, passed away March 1, 2021. Jim was the husband of Katrina Kennerly Spears.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, in the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Karl Coke officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Jim was born in Scott County, Virginia, to the late Robert Harvey Spears and Ella Mae Payne Spears. He was a retired maintenance supervisor with the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. Jim was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Venice Nicole Spears; a brother, David Spears (Jeannie); sisters, Mary Combs and Imogene Spears; mother-in-law, Sibyl F. Kinney; brothers-in-law, Daryl Kennerly (Gina) and Jamie Kennerly (Nilsa), sister-in-law, Kim Kennerly; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other children that spent time living with the family. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by sisters and brothers, Faye Spears, Betty Holchek, Bertha Monday and Dennis Spears; and brother-in-law, Nathan Kennerly.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 7117 Columbia Road, St. Matthews, SC, 29135; or the Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 2785 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

