James Arthur Whetstone Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
997 Amelia St
Orangeburg, SC

James Arthur Whetstone Jr.

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Mr. James Arthur Whetstone Jr., 80, of 3040 Belleville Road, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions while in attendance at the service. A mask must be worn.

He passed away March 11.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the funeral home.

There will be no visitation at the residence; however, friends are invited to call his wife, Deloris Whetstone at 803-531-1437 or 803-662-2114.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2021.
Sending my deepest condolences out to the Whetstone family may God continue to be with you during this time
Patricia Bailey
March 17, 2021
I am saddened by the loss of my Wilkinson High School and South Carolina State classmate. Rest in Peace, James. My sincere condolences to the family.
Barbara Jean Tilly Graves
March 16, 2021
So sorry on the passing of my classmate and wish Delores and rest of their family our sincere sympathy
James And Portia Gilliard
March 14, 2021
Whetstone family, l am so sorry for the loss of Jo Jo as I always call him. He were such a great person He truly will be miss. God bless each of you and I will keep you in my prayers.
Gwynette Polite
March 14, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Mr. Whetstone. May God comfort your hearts.
Rev Sandra Brown
March 13, 2021
