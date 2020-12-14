Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
440 Porcher Ave
Eutawville, SC

Janet Allen

VANCE – Funeral services for Janet Allen, 74, of Hilliard Boulevard, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in the Rock Hill AME Church parking lot, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance. Burial will be in Green Pond Cemetery, Smoaks.

She died Dec. 10 at Trident Health System, North Charleston.

Viewing was held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the funeral home.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines. Masks are required at all times.

Friends and family may call and visit Eutawville Community Funeral Home.

Visit our website at www.eutawvillefuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Green Pond Cemetery
Smoaks, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Eutawville Community Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With sadness we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of a very special woman of FAITH, Mrs. Janet Allen. Janet was a co-worker and friend while we both lived in New York. She will be missed but she is at home with Johnnie again! SIP friends.
Rose and Mack Jones
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results