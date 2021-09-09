Janet Corley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Janet Corley, 92, of 471 Robinson St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. Peters AME Church Cemetery, 7893 Old State Road, Cameron. The Rev. Larry Nelson is officiating.

Mrs. Corley passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

