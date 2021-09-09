Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Corley
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Janet Corley

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Janet Corley, 92, of 471 Robinson St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. Peters AME Church Cemetery, 7893 Old State Road, Cameron. The Rev. Larry Nelson is officiating.

Mrs. Corley passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
SC
Sep
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With deepest sympathy to the family. Mrs. Corley was such a nice and friendly person. I will miss seeing her smiling face at St. Peter AME Church-Cameron
Coretta Evans
Other
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results