Janette Miller Sweat

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Janette Miller Sweat, 72, of 897 Hampton Drive, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at the residence of her daughter in Summerville.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, Janette Miller Sweat passed due to an extended illness at the age of 72 years old. She was born July 16, 1949, as an only child to the late Walter Miller and Annette Cain Miller in Orangeburg.

She was christened at Trinity United Methodist Church and remained faithful to her church where she volunteered throughout her entire life. In her lifespan, she went to the highly competitive Felton Laboratory School from K-8th grade. She graduated from Wilkinson High School in 1967 and later achieved her Bachelor's in Early Childhood Education from South Carolina State College (University) and continued on to receive her Masters Degree from Rutgers University. She retired as a Guidance Counselor from Felton Laboratory School. She was also a devoted member of the illustrious Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

She married the love of her life the late Mr. Fellie Sweat Jr. whom she met while at South Carolina State College. Janette and Fellie celebrated the birth of their daughter, Melanie on June 27, 1978.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Sweat Jefferson, her son-in-law, Joseph Jefferson III; two grandsons, Joshua and Jonathan Jefferson. She also leaves behind a host of family and friends and in particular a special bond with her cousin who was like a sister, Palmer (Pam) Cain Williams that was by her side throughout her life and played an integral role in caregiving and companionship until her death.

Viewing for the public will be held on Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence, but you are invited to contact her daughter, Melanie Sweat- Jefferson, at 803.290.1867 to express condolences. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com and graveside services will be livestreamed by visiting the funeral home's website and clicking on Mrs. Sweat's name. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.