Janice 'Jan' B. Crim

NORTH -- Mrs. Janice B. "Jan" Crim, 68, entered into rest Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Jan was born March 1, 1953, and was the wife of the late A.E. "Billy" Crim Jr. (married in 1984). She was the loving mother of the late Archie Lee Emanuel, Gene and Sandy Crim, Scott and Debbie Crim, Cristy and Tony Goodwin, Kathy and Josh Mitchell, and Jamie Crim and Dewayne. She is the grandmother of Christopher (Jenny), Crystal (Tommy), Dustin (Lindsay), Christy (Jimmy), Brittany (Branden), Jacob, Jacob, Ethan, Supranee, Brody, Kathreeya, T.J. (Heather), Christian (Daniel), Alexander (Sabrina), Benjamin, and Hunter. She is the great-grandmother of Chandler, Blake, Madalin, Madison, Sophie, Autumn, Haille, Cheyenne, Airyelle, Trey, Taria, Aiden, Danni, Skylar, Addie, and the late Landon. She is the great-great-grandmother of Elias. Jan is the sister of Suzette B. Stephens. She is the aunt to several nieces and nephews. Her special friends are Butch, TamBo, Pat, Denise and Shirdean. Jan was the daughter of the late Ernest William Brigman and the late Virgie Cain Brigman. Jan was the caregiver for her sister-in-law, Susan Ann Hydrick.

Jan was a loving mother and friend to so many. She loved to fish with her husband and spend time her family and friends.

A private memorial service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at Circle C. Farms in Woodford at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Children's Bureau of SC, 1001 Harden St., Columbia, SC 29205, or Doctor's Hospital of Augusta, J.M.S. Burn Center, 3675 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Suite 300, Augusta, GA 30909

