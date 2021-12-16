Menu
Janice Lynn DeHay Hutto
FUNERAL HOME
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd
Holly Hill, SC

Janice Lynn DeHay Hutto

HOLLY HILL -- Janice Lynn DeHay Hutto, 71, wife of Johnny Hutto, entered into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Trident Medical Center.

Born Aug, 20, 1950, Janice was the daughter of the late Estelle Hill Dehay and Ellis Hurd DeHay. Janice was a homemaker and a member of Target United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband, Johnny Hutto of the home; sons, Chris Hutto and Clayton Hutto; grandchildren, Justin (Haley) Hutto and Trista Hutto; a sister, Betty (Rembert) Singletary; a brother, A.O. "Buddy" DeHay; and a number of nieces and nephews. Janice was predeceased by her sisters, Edna Starks and Ruby Weatherford.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Target United Methodist Church, 705 Target Road, Holly Hill. The Rev. Ed Stiltz officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803-496-3434).


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Target United Methodist
705 Target Road, Holly Hill
Dec
18
Service
2:00p.m.
Target United Methodist
705 Target Road, Holly Hill
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hutto family I am sorry for your loss. Janice was a wonderful person always smiling. I met her and Mr. Johnny when I stopped for breakfast at the Alpine Restaurant in Holly Hill. We would sit for hours every morning just talking about everything. Often we would see each other at various restaurants and Janice would smile and say " You Cook like I Cook...Out! ". She and Mr. Johnny were always together having a meal and talking to everyone. I just saw Janice & Johnny 2 weeks ago when went into a restaurant. It was so nice to see them. My sincere condolences to Janice´s family and friends. H was a beautiful woman inside and out. HEIDI A.McCray [email protected]
Heidi Mccray
Other
December 24, 2021
Praying for the family.she will be missed.
Jerry lee Parker
December 16, 2021
