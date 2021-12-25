Menu
Janice Ruth Bair Jones
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
6329 Old Number Six Hwy.
Elloree, SC

Janice Ruth Bair Jones

ELLOREE -- Janice Ruth Bair Jones, 79, of Elloree, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Elloree, with the Rev. Todd Horton officiating. The family will receive friends in the church social hall from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Santee Baptist Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Dan Clossman, Luke Clossman, Russell Anderson, Aiden Anderson, Mack Allen Irick, and Mike Fanning.

Mrs. Jones was born July 20, 1942, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Bennie Byron Bair and the late Philathea Rourk Bair. Before retirement she worked in the garment industry as a seamstress and later for Hughes Aircraft as an inspector. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elloree.

Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Robert Milton Jones, of the home; one son, Ronnie McGee (Peggy) of Elloree; one daughter, Veronica "Ronnie" Jones of Beaufort. She was predeceased by a a daughter, Susan Griffin (Mark). She is also survived by her brother, Bennie (Buddy) Bair Jr., of Elloree; and her aunt, Gloria Zeigler, of Elloree; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to a special caregiver, Sharon (Shay) Kinsey, and Sharon Jones and also Homestead Hospice.

The family suggests memorials to the First Baptist Church of Elloree, mailing address: P.O. Box 387, Elloree, SC 29047.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
First Baptist Church of Elloree
SC
Dec
27
Funeral
3:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Elloree
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so heartbroken to hear of Mrs. Janice's passing. She was such a wonderful lady who was always so kind to everyone she met. When I met her when I first moved to Elloree so welcomed me with open arms. I am so appreciative for the years of support and friendship she offered to me as I was growing up. I am sorry I can't be there for the family during this time but just know that my thoughts and prayers are with you all. Much love to each of you!
Mary Beth Gosnell
Friend
December 27, 2021
