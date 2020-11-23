Menu
Janie Mae Moorer

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Janie Mae Moorer, 92, of 533 Riggs St., Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. Apostle Roderick O. Davenport is officiating.

Mrs. Moorer passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the residence of her daughter, Ms. Jean Almonds, 533 Riggs St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com


Published by The Times and Democrat on Nov. 23, 2020.
