Jannie M. Matthews
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Jannie M. Matthews

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Jannie M. Matthews, 77, of 997 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, and formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Gregory Young is officiating.

Mrs. Matthews passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25.

Friends may visit or call the residence of her sister, Virginia Bauldrick, 997 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, 803-535-3446, or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please follow COVID-19 restrictions, and the family request masks must be worn when visiting the residence

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Jun. 19 to Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Matthews and Boderick family have my sincere condolences during this time of loss.
Oretta Williams
June 25, 2021
