Jaqueline McKenzie Hiers

EHRHARDT -- Mrs. Jaqueline McKenzie Hiers, 89, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her residence.

She was the widow of Mr. James Everett Hiers, to whom she was married for 60 years.

Born Feb. 9, 1932, in Bamberg County, she was a daughter of the late James Monroe McKenzie and Inez Priester McKenzie. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years for Herndon Stockyards in Ehrhardt and was also the secretary for many years for Andrew Jackson Academy. Mrs. Jackie, as everyone knew her, was the definition of a true Southern lady. She devoted her life to her Lord and her family. As a cattleman's wife, she helped make sure the farm was taken care of daily. She loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers and also loved to crochet. In true Southern fashion, she was an excellent cook who was known for her "mean" macaroni and cheese. She took great pride in being a mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, always doting on them and taking care of them. Her faith in God was evident in her daily life but also through her devotion to her church. She was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church, where she served as the church organist for over 60 years and served as the church secretary for over 30 years. To know Mrs. Jackie was to love her. Her kind nature, her loving heart and her sweet spirit was shown to everyone.

Surviving are her children, Beth Hiers Thomas and her husband, Mike, of Hampton, Eve Hiers Ulmer and her husband, Johnny, of Ehrhardt, and Robin Hiers Golden and her husband, Mark, of North Augusta; grandchildren, Jim Thomas and his wife, Kristen, Dan Ulmer and his wife, Jessica, Cari Golden, and Brad Golden; great- grandsons, Eli Thomas, Rett Thomas, and John Russell Ulmer; two that she loved as her own, Alvin Hiers and William Carroll Hiers, both of Ehrhardt; sister, Barbara McKenzie Hiers of Ehrhardt; brother, James McKenzie of Lexington; and many loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Sara Louise Caldwell, Jenny L. Thomas, and Montye DuBose.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Baptist Church, care of Daniel Bessinger, 2135 Kearse Road, Ehrhardt, SC 29081.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Johns Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by the Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt, 803.267.1971. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com