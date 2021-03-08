Menu
Jaquittin E. Youmans Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC

Jaquittin E. Youmans Sr.

NORWAY -- The graveside service for Mr. Jaquittin E. Youmans Sr., 29, of Norway, will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Mr. Youmans passed away Saturday, March 6.

The viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, March 12, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his grandmother, Ms. Janie Tyler, 124 Springflower Drive, Norway. Please wear your mask when visiting the residence.

Friends may also call the funeral home.


Published by The Times and Democrat from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You have our family´s deepest sympathies. We´ve known you all our entire life and our hearts are aching for the family. Trust God, because he is the only one who can give comfort, peace, and understanding. Sending our condolences, The Wade Family Ladis Jr(Gee), Hattie, Pamela, Lakisha, Ladis III
Pamela Wade
March 13, 2021
My prayers goes out to your family and loves! You touched many people I know that for a fact!! My heart is broken !! You were truly a good person inside and out ! This is definitely a hard pill to swallow!! Fly high my boy !! We love you and we are going to miss you !!
Priscilla Walk
March 13, 2021
Deepest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. May God continue to strengthen you.
Samantha Clifton
March 11, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to you and your family
Cheryl Tyler
Family
March 8, 2021
Sent my deepest condolences to you and your family
Cheryl Tyler
March 8, 2021
A Souljah Sleep.
D'ANGELO Kinloch
March 8, 2021
Sending love and Prayers!!
Wanda Corbitt
March 8, 2021
