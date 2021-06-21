Menu
Jean B. Wiles
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC

Jean B. Wiles

CAMERON -- Jean B. Wiles, 82, of Cameron, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Cameron, with Pastor Eric Little officiating.

Mrs. Wiles was born in Orangeburg County, a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Miriam Jean Zeigler Bozard. She was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and was married to the late Bobby Joe Wiles.

Survivors include her daughter, Tonya Wiles; a granddaughter, Shana (Dillon) Sheetz; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Joeann and Kaylee Elizabeth; sisters, Pat Williams, Nancy Wimberly and Linda (Hank) Jones; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers-in-law, Sonny Williams and William "Gus" Wimberly.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com).

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Resurrection Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is assisting the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Jun. 21, 2021.
I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She was a wonderful lady! My condolences to her family.
Angela Golson
Friend
July 23, 2021
My sincere sympathy to Jean's family! She was a sweet beautiful lady! Joyce
Joyce Rheney
June 21, 2021
