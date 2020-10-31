Menu
Search
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jeanette Knotts-Johnson

Jeanette Rivers Knotts-Johnson

SWANSEA -- Jeanette Rivers Knotts-Johnson, 68, of 250 East Fifth St., Swansea, departed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Lexington Medical Center after suffering from a brief illness.

Jeanette Johnson was born on Oct. 17, 1952, to the late Mr. Woodrow (Hazel ) Rivers in North. Jeanette Johnson was a faithful member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in North. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Hercules Johnson of the home; four children and six grandchildren.

Wake services will be on Oct. 31, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Knotts Funeral Home Chapel in Swansea. Gravesite services will be held at the St. Mark United Methodist West Cemetery in North on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020, at 12 p.m. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home of Swansea.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Condolences from your classmates. You will sorely be missed. May God continue strengthening your family
David & Maydene Charley
October 31, 2020