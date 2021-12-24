Menu
Jeanette W. Nettles
FUNERAL HOME
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy.
North, SC

Jeanette W. Nettles

NORTH -- Jeanette W. Nettles, 97, of North, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 Trinity Church Road, North, with the Rev. Donald Studabaker officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 prior to the service in the church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Nettles was born in Neeses, a daughter of the late Asbury F. Wolfe and the late Julia A. M. Wolfe. She attended Neeses schools and retired from Swansea Manufacturing.

Survivors include a son, Julian (Rosie) Hartley; grandchildren, Julian Jr., Ronald (Rebecca) Galloway, Eric (Brittany) Galloway, Jessica Massey and Angela B. Nettles; great-grandchildren, Henry, Jacob, Kristy, Daisy, Bryndel; a brother, William Wolfe; sisters, Ida W. Hammond and Betty W. Cook; and many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Nettles was predeceased by her husbands, C. J. Hartley and Woodrow Nettles; sons, Billy, Gary and Ronald Nettles; brothers, Archie, Asbury, Harry, Rigba Wolfe and a sister, Mildred W. Branham.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 99, North, SC 29112

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North is assisting the family.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
100 Trinity Road, North, SC
Dec
26
Funeral
2:30p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
100 Trinity Road, North, SC
Dec
26
Burial
Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery
100 Trinity Road, North, SC
My condolences to the family. Ms.Nettles was my Sunday school teacher at Trinity. I will always cherish her.
Rose Mary Wingard
Friend
December 25, 2021
