Jefferson Davis Wiggins Jr.
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Holly Hill Academy
FUNERAL HOME
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd
Holly Hill, SC

Jefferson Davis Wiggins Jr.

SUMMERVILLE -- Jefferson Davis Wiggins Jr., 58, of Summerville, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Born Feb. 21, 1963, Jeff was the son of the late Jefferson Davis Sr. and Frances Whetsell Wiggins. Jeff was the loving husband of Sarah Bogardus Wiggins. Jeff was devoted to his children, family and friends.

Jeff was a graduate of Holly Hill Academy and Clemson University. He was an insurance and real estate broker. Jeff was passionate about all things outdoors. He was happiest when he was with his family and friends while hunting and working on the family farm in Eutawville.

Surviving are his wife, Sarah; their three children, Davis, Sutherland and Dalton Grace; a brother, Tommy Wiggins (Rhonda), and their children, Tyler and Kelsey (Jamie); nephew John-Martin Eubanks (Katie); and niece Claire Eubanks Carpentier (Phil). Jeff was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Debbie Wiggins Eubanks; and a brother-in-law, Martin Eubanks.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Avinger Funeral Home. A memorial service to honor Jeff will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in the chapel of Avinger Funeral Home.

Memorials in Jeff's memory can be sent to the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 2785 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; or the Youth Program at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29401.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, (803-496-3434).


Published by The Times and Democrat on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd, Holly Hill, SC
Sep
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd, Holly Hill, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear the news about Jeff, he was such a great guy and loved by all! Jeff and I became friends at Clemson many years ago. We loved talking Clemson Football! He will be greatly missed! Prayers for comfort and healing are with the family!
Hunter Jenkins
Friend
September 16, 2021
Jeff will be greatly missed as a good Friend. I am so sorry for your Family´s loss. I will pray for God´s comfort for your Family.
Bob McMillan
September 15, 2021
Sarah and family, my thoughts and prayers go out to you and the kids. I can still see Jeff working out in the weight room at the Y. Keep the good memories your hearts.
Jan Parsons
Friend
September 15, 2021
