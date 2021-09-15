Jefferson Davis Wiggins Jr.

SUMMERVILLE -- Jefferson Davis Wiggins Jr., 58, of Summerville, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Born Feb. 21, 1963, Jeff was the son of the late Jefferson Davis Sr. and Frances Whetsell Wiggins. Jeff was the loving husband of Sarah Bogardus Wiggins. Jeff was devoted to his children, family and friends.

Jeff was a graduate of Holly Hill Academy and Clemson University. He was an insurance and real estate broker. Jeff was passionate about all things outdoors. He was happiest when he was with his family and friends while hunting and working on the family farm in Eutawville.

Surviving are his wife, Sarah; their three children, Davis, Sutherland and Dalton Grace; a brother, Tommy Wiggins (Rhonda), and their children, Tyler and Kelsey (Jamie); nephew John-Martin Eubanks (Katie); and niece Claire Eubanks Carpentier (Phil). Jeff was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Debbie Wiggins Eubanks; and a brother-in-law, Martin Eubanks.

A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Avinger Funeral Home. A memorial service to honor Jeff will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, in the chapel of Avinger Funeral Home.

Memorials in Jeff's memory can be sent to the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 2785 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; or the Youth Program at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29401.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, (803-496-3434).