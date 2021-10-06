Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Times and Democrat
The Times and Democrat Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffery "Frey" Sumter Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE
Orangeburg, SC

Jeffery 'Frey' Sumter Jr.

CHARLOTTE -- Funeral services for Mr. Jeffery "Frey" Sumter Jr. of Charlotte, N.C., will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. John Wolfe is officiating.

Mr. Sumter departed this life on Oct. 1.

Due to COVID-19, the family is accepting limited guests at the residence, 757 Winding Brook Drive, Cameron, SC 29030. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Condolences may also be expressed via telephone to his parents, Jeffery and Judy Sumter; grandmother, Elnora Sumter; sister, Shontay Sumter, and godmother, Annie Sumter, at 803-823-2058, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
2868 Columbia Rd NE, Orangeburg, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simmons Funeral Home - Orangeburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Our deepest sympathies for an integral member of the platoon and our friend who always increased motivation with a positive attitude or well placed joke. We know who he was and mourn who he was and was destined to be. He was the epitome of an army leader and the best of friends.
Automated PLT, 61ST SMC, 194 CSSB
October 15, 2021
Sending love prayers for our family..Cousin you will be missed and we love you
Latonya Plush
Family
October 9, 2021
Sending prayers of Love.
Tess M.
October 9, 2021
Richard M Garcia
October 8, 2021
Thank you for sharing your loving Spirit with my family; you will always be a part of our round table discussions.
Saranory Scipio
October 8, 2021
This man knew exactly how to put smiles on everyone´s faces, serving with you was a pleasure in its on. he will never be forgotten. I love you battle fly high
Melody Chandler
Friend
October 8, 2021
My deepest condolences on the loss of your son, brother, grandson, and nephew. Sumt and I met through the military in 2015. He wasn't just a friend to me, he soon became like the older brother I didn't have. Family. His laugh and personality was infectious and brought joy to anyone around him. He left a lasting impact on not only myself but any one he came across with in life. He will be forever missed and remembered by my family and I. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains."
Brenda Strong (Lo)
Other
October 7, 2021
I served with Jeffery while stationed in Germany. We would always laugh and joke around. When we weren't working in the Motor Pool, we were at the gym boxing or I was cutting his hair. He will truly be missed. May God bless you all and give you peace during this difficult time. Our deepest condolences go out to the family.
SSG Alfonso & Krystal Reyes
Work
October 7, 2021
Faby Moreau and Rico Williams
October 7, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to you Judy and your family
Constance Polite
October 7, 2021
Our deepest condolences for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Robert & Mary Beth
October 6, 2021
Rob and Mary Beth Rochon
October 6, 2021
SENDING PRAYERS AND WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY GOD GIVE YOUR FAMILY STRENGTH AND PEACE THAT THEY MAY NEED. LOVE YA FAMILY
ANNIE D. JAMISON-PELZER
Family
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results