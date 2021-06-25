Menu
Jeffrey Wayne Champy
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021

Jeffrey Wayne Champy

WEST COLUMBIA -- Jeffrey Wayne Champy, 57, a resident of Cedar Retirement Center in West Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Mr. Champy was born on July 9, 1963, at Orangeburg Regional Hospital in Orangeburg, the son of Robert Perry Champy and the late Fannie Merita Champy Fort. His paternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Champy Sr. of Cameron, and his maternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Decatur Wiles of Bowman. He is also survived by a half-brother, Billy Fort Jr. of Orangeburg; and a half-sister, Ellen Becia of North Carolina.

Jeffrey's final wishes were to be cremated, and his urn will be placed in the family plot in Cameron Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Jeff. My deepest condolences. Sari Heslin
Sari Heslin
Other
June 28, 2021
Sorry To Hear of the Passing of Jeffery; Years ago He was a Tenant at Landmark Towers Apartments, The Building I use to Manage. The Family has My Deepest Sympathy and My Prayers.
David Franklin
Friend
June 25, 2021
