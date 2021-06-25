Jeffrey Wayne Champy

WEST COLUMBIA -- Jeffrey Wayne Champy, 57, a resident of Cedar Retirement Center in West Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Mr. Champy was born on July 9, 1963, at Orangeburg Regional Hospital in Orangeburg, the son of Robert Perry Champy and the late Fannie Merita Champy Fort. His paternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Champy Sr. of Cameron, and his maternal grandparents were the late Mr. and Mrs. Decatur Wiles of Bowman. He is also survived by a half-brother, Billy Fort Jr. of Orangeburg; and a half-sister, Ellen Becia of North Carolina.

Jeffrey's final wishes were to be cremated, and his urn will be placed in the family plot in Cameron Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.