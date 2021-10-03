Menu
Jennifer Carrigg
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Jennifer Carrigg

ST. MATTHEWS -- Miss Jennifer Carrigg, 69, of St. Matthews, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. She was born on Oct. 12, 1951. Jennifer was the daughter of A.F. "Buck" Carrigg and the late Ophelia Craven Carrigg.

Survivors include her father, A.F. "Buck" Carrigg; stepmother, Doris B. Carrigg; brother, William F. Carrigg; sister, Laura C. Morrison (Aaron); stepbrothers, Steve Ballard, Rodney Ballard (Kim); stepsister, Rhonda Ballard; a number of nieces and nephews and; and two special friends, Pinkie B. Fairey and Dot Harkey.

She was predeceased by her mother, Ophelia C. Carrigg, brothers, Michael D. Carrigg, Capt. James Ronald Carrigg and a sister, Sherri L. Carrigg.

Due to COVID-19 a memorial service for Jennifer will be held for family only at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Maude Schiffley SPCA at 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.


Published by The Times and Democrat on Oct. 3, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
