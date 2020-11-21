Jennings Lee " Jim " Sawyer

EUTAWVILLE -- Jennings Lee " Jim " Sawyer, 78, of Eutawville, husband to Maureen (Bair) Sawyer of 49 years, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Walterboro.

Born on Feb. 12, 1942, in Aiken County, Jim was a son of the late Cecil Etheridge Sawyer and Lilla Leona (Cartin) Sawyer. Jim served his country honorably in the United States Navy, where he received an honorable discharge. Jim enjoyed boxing, fishing, old cars and spending time with his family.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Elsie, Betty Jean and Faye; his brothers, Ken, Bill, Roy, Larry, Stanley and Donald. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his son, Curtis Sawyer (Angie) of Eutawville; his son, Robert Cason (Carey) of Eutawville; his daughter, Sue Sawyer of Tullahoma, Tennesse; his daughter, Annette Murray (John) of Rock Hill; his daughter, Julie Sawyer of Summerville; his brother, Ray Sawyer (Joyce); his sister, Ellen Chaney (Bucky); his grandson, Justin Sawyer; his granddaughter Candice Watkins (Aaron); his grandson, Lanier Cason (Charlee); his granddaughter, Mayna Cason; his grandson, Noah Cason (Danielle); his granddaughter, Brittany Saunders (Lawson); his granddaughter, Casey Vaughn (Shea); his granddaughter, Camryn Murray; his grandson, Joseph Westbury; his granddaughter, Chelsea Westbury; his great-grandsons, Shea, Bryson and Koda; his great- granddaughters, Hazel and Keegan.

A memorial service to remember and honor Jim's life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in the Chapel of Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, South Carolina 29059. Officiating will be the Rev. Tommy Wolpert. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https:/www.avingerfh.com Arrangements are under the direction of Avinger Funeral Home, 2274 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059, (803) 496-3434.